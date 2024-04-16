3,441 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $858,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,321,088.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,321,088.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,354,527. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $130.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

