Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $639,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $674,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $546,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE MSI opened at $338.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $355.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

