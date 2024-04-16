Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 828 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.