Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $274.13 and last traded at $272.14. 976,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,699,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $501.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 43,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

