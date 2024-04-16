Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blade Air Mobility stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,247 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of BLDEW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,621. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

