Short Interest in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Grows By 13.9%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,875. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.