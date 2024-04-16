Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

