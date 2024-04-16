Suncoast Equity Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ITT by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ITT by 81.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

NYSE:ITT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.06. 143,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $138.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.87.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

