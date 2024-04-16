Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 53240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

