Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in March

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.4 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$114.95. 319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1 year low of C$26.69 and a 1 year high of C$117.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.86.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

