Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.55.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $123,335,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $36,846,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,422,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
RARE stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
