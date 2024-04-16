Strs Ohio Buys 302,791 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 961.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,791 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $24,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $866,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,242,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,730 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.2 %

ACGL opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.71. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

