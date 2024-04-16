Research Analysts Set Expectations for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $16.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.34. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.11 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.37.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS opened at $235.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.13 and its 200-day moving average is $230.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.31%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

