Strs Ohio Has $24.53 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Pinterest worth $24,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,531,381. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

