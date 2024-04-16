Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $83.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.29.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.6 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
