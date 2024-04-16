Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Expands By 15.2%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Leading Edge Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LEMIF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 38,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
About Leading Edge Materials
