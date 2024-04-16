Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Expands By 15.2%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Leading Edge Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LEMIF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 38,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

Get Leading Edge Materials alerts:

About Leading Edge Materials

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.