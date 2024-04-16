Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Declines By 10.3%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Down 1.8 %

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.26. 25,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,515. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $81.92.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

