Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,812,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,264,840. The stock has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

