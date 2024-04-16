Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 16th (AAP, ACI, AESI, AGCO, AIG, AL, ALLE, ALSN, AMBA, AMZN)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 16th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $78.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $153.00 to $154.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $113.00 to $132.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $63.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $50.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $224.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$22.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $78.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $379.00 to $425.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $345.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $357.00 to $408.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $435.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $65.00 to $74.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$79.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.75. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $30.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $320.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $126.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $155.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $270.00 to $306.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$14.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1.60 to $2.10. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $62.00 to $67.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $77.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $155.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $174.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $455.00 to $480.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $526.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $99.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $238.00 to $273.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $79.00 to $84.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$13.00 to C$16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $253.00 to $284.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $154.00 to $174.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $166.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $446.00 to $479.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $450.00 to $478.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $460.00 to $470.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $410.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $349.00 to $360.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $424.00 to $433.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $405.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $435.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $420.00 to $415.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $84.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $155.00 to $178.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $77.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $69.00 to $78.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$235.00 to C$238.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Iofina (LON:IOF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 35 ($0.44). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $226.00 to $219.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $685.00 to $760.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $109.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $275.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $950.00 to $1,050.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $312.00 to $297.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $0.85 to $0.47. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $10.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $530.00 to $610.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $527.00 to $588.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $19.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $642.00 to $737.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $157.00 to $160.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $162.00 to $170.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$55.00.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $184.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $595.00 to $685.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $600.00 to $700.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4.39 to $4.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $900.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $91.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) was given a C$112.00 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $106.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$54.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $81.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $53.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $12.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $209.00 to $230.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $87.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $61.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $380.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $600.00 to $1,500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 450 ($5.60) to GBX 615 ($7.66). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $66.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$173.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $183.00 to $180.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $111.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $103.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $226.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $1.30 to $1.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $1.50 to $1.75. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $275.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $136.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $103.00 to $120.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $718.00 to $790.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

VP (LON:VP) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.95) to GBX 950 ($11.83). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $3.50 to $3.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $138.00 to $152.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.65. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $115.00 to $118.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $134.00 to $152.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $335.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $66.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $300.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $159.00 to $201.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $56.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

