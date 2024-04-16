Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429,514 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after purchasing an additional 296,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.82. 903,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,856. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.