Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 11,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 703,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19. The firm has a market cap of C$6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

