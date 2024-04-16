Private Client Services LLC Invests $200,000 in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 294.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRBS opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

