Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFMO. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 95,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,778,000.

Shares of VFMO stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.14. The company had a trading volume of 80,396 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.57.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

