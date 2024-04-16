Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,765 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after buying an additional 225,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.01. 377,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

