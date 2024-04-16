Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $107,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $459.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.