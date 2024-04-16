Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $107,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Mastercard Stock Performance
NYSE:MA opened at $459.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
