Lunt Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,441 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF makes up about 3.0% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTL. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 202,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALTL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. 9,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $259.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.