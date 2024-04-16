Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 2,222 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

