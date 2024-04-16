Lunt Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,051 shares during the quarter. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUSA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DUSA traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 45,935 shares. The company has a market cap of $442.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

