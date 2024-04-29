PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the March 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PMX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,539. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.