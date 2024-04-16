Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Prosperitas Financial LLC

Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.2% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.36.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.18. 451,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.