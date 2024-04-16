Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.20.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMP.UN shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
