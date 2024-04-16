Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 441,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,540,615. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

