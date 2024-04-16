Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

