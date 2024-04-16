International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IFF. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -15.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

