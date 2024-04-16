Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $314.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $292.00 to $314.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.55.

Shares of STZ opened at $258.52 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $221.81 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

