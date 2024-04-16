iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,793 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $79.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,103,346 shares. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

