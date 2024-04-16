Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $321,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TIP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,842. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.