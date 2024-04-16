Independent Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 1,217 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.14. 181,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,887. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.04.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

