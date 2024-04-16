Independent Family Office LLC Sells 27,400 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Independent Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for 1.9% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RLY traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. 23,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,523. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $535.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.55.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

