Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Acquires £29,550 in Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Glen Suarez purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £29,550 ($36,785.76).

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IEM opened at GBX 387.12 ($4.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,614.58 and a beta of 0.80. Impax Environmental Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 331.13 ($4.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 433 ($5.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 392.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 377.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

Impax Environmental Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is 2,083.33%.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Featured Articles

