Investors Research Corp Sells 1,252 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,122,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Monday, February 5th.

SK Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

