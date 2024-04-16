Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in ENI were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ENI by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ENI by 1,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

