IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Update

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.8 days.

IG Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGGHY remained flat at $8.95 during trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. IG Group has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

IG Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.1522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.58%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

