ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 268,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in ICF International by 63.9% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,126,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in ICF International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in ICF International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 180,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICFI opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. ICF International has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. ICF International’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

