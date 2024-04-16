Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $95.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

