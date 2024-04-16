MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Down 11.6% in March

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INKT. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 1,312.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 135,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 266.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 655.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 71,173 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MiNK Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INKT

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.