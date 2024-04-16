Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE:HUN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. 793,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Huntsman has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 904,696 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 105,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 56,598 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
