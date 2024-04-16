Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TXN traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.30. 1,165,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,830. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average of $161.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.