SFI Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SFI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,388 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.