The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $6,119,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $337.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.82. The firm has a market cap of $334.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

